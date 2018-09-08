NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — VDOT and City of Norfolk officials are hosting design public hearings on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project.

Residents can learn more about the plans to expand Interstate 64 from Settlers Landing in Hampton to Interstate 564 in Norfolk.

The project will widen the I-64 corridor from four lanes to six full-time lanes in addition to two part-time shoulder lanes.

There will be two hearings:

Aug. 15 — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ocean View Elementary School, 350 West Government Ave. in Norfolk.

Aug. 16 — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Saint Mary Star of the Sea School, 14 North Willard Ave. in Hampton.

A new bridge-tunnel crossing is included, the news release said.

