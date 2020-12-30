Tolls at the Downtown, Midtown Tunnels won't be increased in 2021

Drivers won't see an increase in tolls at the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels in 2021.

NORFOLK, Va. — The new year won't come with the usual toll increases at the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that tolls won't be increased at those tunnels on January 1, 2021. Toll increases won't happen until at least January 2022.

Additionally, officials also confirmed that the Toll Relief Program will stay in place for 10 years, lasting through 2037.

The Toll Relief Program provides $500,000 every year to help offset the toll burden on Norfolk and Portsmouth residents who are most impacted.

This year, toll rates for E-ZPass passenger vehicles were increased from $2.20 to $2.33.

There has been overwhelming support to reduce tolls and fees across the Hampton Roads area.

Just last month, city leaders across the region signed a proclamation calling for steps to lower tolls as well as changes to the operating agreement for the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels.

That proclamation was approved by the Hampton Roads Transportation and Planning Organization.