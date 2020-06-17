TowneBank apologizes for Juneteenth holiday memo

TowneBank sent a memo to its workers saying that only its African-American employees would be able to take a day off on Juneteenth as a way to observe the holiday.

TowneBank executives apologized on Wednesday for a memo that was sent to its entire staff that said that the company would only be giving its African-American employees a day off to observe the Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865 when African Americans in Texas were finally told they were freed, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd's death have motivated many companies to make June 19 a paid holiday this year.

TowneBank took to the trend, as well.

Company officials released a memo on that said all of its "African-American teammates" would be able to take a day off to commemorate the day.

Some people reached out to 13News Now about the notice, saying they believed it was discriminatory against other employees of different backgrounds.

G. Robert Aston, Jr., the executive chairman of TowneBank, issued an apology and updated the memo to offer an extra day of leave to all of its employees.

Earlier today, TowneBank sent a memo to all employees, regarding Juneteenth, which commemorates an event in 1865 that signaled the end of slavery in America. That holiday occurs this Friday, and Governor Northam announced Tuesday that all executive branch employees in his administration would have the day off with pay. He further announced that he is proposing legislation to make Juneteenth a permanent state holiday going forward. I support that action wholeheartedly.

In the memo we announced that, in observance of Juneteenth, TowneBank would give all of our "African American teammates” the day off to observe this important day in our country’s history. Upon further reflection, we understand that all Americans should observe the significance of Juneteenth. Since we are not legally authorized to close the bank, we will provide an additional day of personal leave to all Towne family members that can be taken at their discretion. Any African American employee who would prefer to work Friday and take another day off can do so as well. This applies to all of our bank offices and subsidiaries.