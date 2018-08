The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was closed to all traffic due to a tractor trailer fire, according to drivers on Twitter.

CBBT Police wouldn't give any information on the incident.

A tractor trailer was on fire northbound near the second tunnel, according to one Twitter user:

Truck fire on the Northbound near the 2nd tunnel. Fire is out. Traffic moving again. — Charlie Roccaforte (@CharlieRock69) August 12, 2018

© 2018 WVEC