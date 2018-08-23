ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 1:08 p.m. on Route 460 in Zuni, and involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck, and an SUV. One person was airlifted to VCU for treatment. There is no other immediate word on injuries.

All lanes of traffic are blocked at this time. Troopers are on scene investigating the crash.

PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer crash in Zuni

Rt 460 closed in both directions near Zuni due to overturned tractor trailer #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) August 23, 2018

