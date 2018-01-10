VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel closed in both directions at 10 p.m. Monday because of a single-vehicle crash in Thimble Tunnel Monday morning.

All lanes reopened at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officials originally believed the tunnel would only be closed for two to two-and-a-half hours, but it was still closed seven hours after the wreck involving a tractor-trailer. The incident took place around 11 a.m.

10 PM Traffic Update: Visit https://t.co/0jJaQaRBL3 for updated information on today's accident and travel delays on the CBBT. #Alert — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) October 2, 2018

The tractor-trailer was hauling heavy equipment when it hit the ceiling of the tunnel causing the equipment to fall into the roadway.

Damage caused to the Thimble Tunnel of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on October 1, 2018. A tractor trailer carrying heavy equipment hit the ceiling of the tunnel. The equipment then fell into the roadway.

WSER/Shore Daily News

The tunnel traffic was closed at 10 p.m. to remove the trailer and equipment from the tunnel.

Crews couldn't attempt to remove the damaged vehicle and equipment until all customers cleared the facility in either direction.

At 10 p.m. the CBBT was experiencing traffic backups of approximately 6 miles for southbound traffic so expect major delays.

No one was hurt. One lane temporarily opened at 3:20 p.m. to let northbound and southbound traffic around the scene. The opening was limited to all traffic that is currently waiting at the bridge and the toll plazas.

Crews are working to remove the trailer and equipment while traffic passes through in the open lane. Traffic is still backed up three miles on the northbound side and seven miles southbound.

The current traffic condition is expected to last through 10 p.m. Monday. At that time, the road will be closed again to allow crews to remove the trailer and equipment.

Officials advise drivers to take an alternate route until the scene is cleared.

Construction on a parallel tunnel project at Thimble Shoals officially started Oct. 1, 2017, after a groundbreaking ceremony in September, and it is estimated the project will be completed in fall 2022, at a projected cost of nearly $756 million.

When completed, the new tunnel will carry two lanes of traffic southbound and the existing tunnel will carry two lanes of traffic northbound.

The 20-mile span also was closed for several hours in July, after a two-vehicle crash July 27 at the 12-mile marker southbound, which resulted in a tractor-trailer going overboard.

The driver, Jervone Rakeem Hall, 32, of Bridgeville, Delaware, and a passenger in the tractor-trailer, Christopher Fenner, 29, of Seaford, Delaware died.

Four passengers in the van involved in that crash were treated and released from the scene.

Delmarva Now contributed to this report

