VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is closed in both directions because of a single-vehicle crash in Thimble Tunnel.

Officials are expecting it to take between two and two-and-a-half hours to open one lane.

Construction on a parallel tunnel project at Thimble Shoals officially started Oct. 1, 2017, after a groundbreaking ceremony in September, and it is estimated the project will be completed in fall 2022, at a projected cost of nearly $756 million.

When completed, the new tunnel will carry two lanes of traffic southbound and the existing tunnel will carry two lanes of traffic northbound.

The 20-mile span also was closed for several hours in July, after a two-vehicle crash July 27 at the 12-mile marker southbound, which resulted in a tractor-trailer going overboard.

The driver, Jervone Rakeem Hall, 32, of Bridgeville, Delaware, and a passenger in the tractor-trailer, Christopher Fenner, 29, of Seaford, Delaware died.

Four passengers in the van involved in that crash were treated and released from the scene.

