Traffic Alert: Delays expected on I-64E at I-264W on-ramp after crash

Crews worked to free a person from a car that crashed in a wooded area off I-64 east at the I-264 west on-ramp. There's no word on that person's condition right now.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk first responders say drivers might run into some delays on I-64 eastbound at the ramp to I-264 west due to a crash that crews are working to clear.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue tweeted at 12:30 p.m. Thursday about traffic delays that could last into the afternoon after a car overturned and crashed in a wooded area.

Emergency teams say they're trying to free a person trapped inside the car and that it might take a while to remove the vehicle from the area.

No other details have been released, including what caused the crash and if the person was injured.