Traffic Alert: Delays expected on I-64E at I-264W on-ramp after crash

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk first responders say drivers might run into some delays on I-64 eastbound at the ramp to I-264 west due to a crash that crews are working to clear.
Norfolk Fire-Rescue tweeted at 12:30 p.m. Thursday about traffic delays that could last into the afternoon after a car overturned and crashed in a wooded area.
Emergency teams say they're trying to free a person trapped inside the car and that it might take a while to remove the vehicle from the area.
No other details have been released, including what caused the crash and if the person was injured.