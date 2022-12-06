5/31 Memorial Committee narrows down design firm finalists

The firms will now present conceptual plans, three-dimensional sketches/representations, written descriptions, and other materials for a permanent memorial.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 5/31 Memorial Committee is one step closer to creating a permanent memorial for the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

In 2019, a city employee shot and killed 12 people at Building 2 in the city's Municipal Center. The Virginia Beach City Council appointed the memorial committee to help the city create a permanent memorial honoring the lives of the victims.

In Phase I of its process, the memorial committee asked for design firms to submit proposals for the memorial. After receiving four qualified submissions, the committee narrowed the choices down to two finalists:

During Phase II of the process, the firms will present conceptual plans, three-dimensional sketches/representations, written descriptions and other materials to effectively convey their design concepts to the 5/31 Memorial Committee and the community. An opinion of probable construction cost is required for each design concept.