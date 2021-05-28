City of Virginia Beach to observe moment of silence for victims of municipal center shooting

Virginia Beach employees will observe a moment of silence at 4:06 p.m. Friday to honor the 12 people killed in the mass shooting on May 31, 2019.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city of Virginia Beach and its employees will observe a moment of silence at 4:06 p.m. Friday to honor the 12 people killed in the mass shooting at the Municipal Center on May 31, 2019.

4:06 p.m. marks the time the first 911 call was made that day.

Community members are encouraged to wear blue and remembrance flags featuring the Love for VB symbol will be displayed half-staffed under city seal flags throughout the city.

The city has also set up three locations with memorials: a sand sculpture at the Oceanfront, a large forget-me-not symbol on the hill at Mt. Trashmore and another behind Building 15 (due to construction on City Hall), in view of Building 2.

The flower beds at Building 15 will light up blue to honor the 12 victims at night. The name of each victim is listed on a banner, and messages of hope, sadness and support from are on another banner.

