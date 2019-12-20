VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Families of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims have filed legal notices that reserve their right to sue the city.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the wrongful death claims will allow the families to file lawsuits through May 31, 2021. That date will be the second anniversary of the massacre.

A longtime city engineer opened fire in a municipal building, shooting 16 people and killing 12. He died in a gunfight with police.

An attorney said the filings don't necessarily indicate a true intention to sue the city, but they keep the door open and the option available.

