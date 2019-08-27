VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's been nearly three months since the mass shooting that left 12 people dead in Virginia Beach and on Tuesday, we're set to get our first update on the independent investigation into the Municipal Center shooting.

The head of Hillard Heintze will brief city council at 2 p.m. They're the Chicago-based law firm hired to independently investigate what happened inside Building 2.

On May 31, 12 people were shot and killed in that city building. Since then, victims' loved ones requested an outside party handle the investigation.

Ahead of this briefing, the law firm's team held two listening sessions for city employees.

The update will be part of today's city council workshop, in the city manager's conference room. There is overflow seating if too many show up to listen.

