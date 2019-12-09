VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Human Rights Commission is meeting with families of some of the victims of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting.

On Thursday, police met with Kate Nixon's and Joshua Hardy's families as they spoke about their concerns over how the city handled the shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31.

Jason Nixon, the husband of Kate Nixon, told the commission he feels information was withheld and city officials have been out of touch.

Joshua Hardy's family said they feel the same way. They also believe Hardy fought to protect people, but was never properly recognized.

At the end of the day, the families said they just want answers and the truth.

"There’s no greater love than that...everywhere we turn, closed doors," said Willie Hoskins, Joshua Hardy's brother-in-law.

The families had a similar discussion with the Virginia Beach Police Department. The department had a representative at the meeting to address that discussion.