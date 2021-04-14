Husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim searches for answers

Jason Nixon said for the first time in nearly two years, he and his sister Mandy met with officials with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nearly two years later, some families who lost loved ones in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Shooting are looking for closure.

Jason Nixon, who lost his wife, Kate, met with city leaders on Wednesday. He said he wanted more information on what happened, as well as some of his wife Kate’s belongings back.

Nixon and his family's pain is still fresh and they still don’t have closure.

“Every time we walk into a room and we talk about this investigation, it reopens all feelings and it’s emotional,” explained Jason’s sister, Mandy Nixon Hammer.

“I wake up in the middle of the night thinking what can I do to fix this? How can I make this better for my kids?” Nixon said.

On May 31, 2019, a gunman murdered his wife Kate and 11 other people.

“All I want is accountability and transparency and I’ve been asking that for two years,” Nixon said.

The final report summary into the mass shooting said investigators found no evidence that shed light on the gunman’s motivation.

“You can’t tell me someone wakes up and murders 12 people, you just cannot tell me that,” he said.

Nixon said for the first time in nearly two years, he and his sister Mandy met with officials with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

“They are running the clock on us. They have a two-year limit with the statute of limitations,” Nixon explained.

Jason Nixon said “I learned nothing new.” He met privately with VB city leaders about the mass shooting. He did receive some of his wife’s belongings, including his children’s drawings. He said he is exhausted and drained after the 2.5 hour meeting. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/K1ycqt0V1q — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) April 14, 2021

They both call the 2.5 hour-long discussion exhausting.

Mandy Nixon Hammer said, “It’s been two years and we’ve been trying to dig through it, but I’m like, 'Oh my God, here we go again.'”

Nixon said city leaders did give him some of his wife’s belongings back, including pictures his daughters drew for their mom. He also got two CDs: one with what was on Kate’s iPad and the second CD has the autopsy results as well as crime scene photos.

“They kept telling me, I don’t want to see this, but yeah I do. It’s been two years and I’ve been asking to see this,” he explained.

Nixon said the meeting didn’t bring him any closure, that it just makes him more angry and upset. He said he had a lot of questions for city officials. He said they wrote them down on a piece of paper and said they would have another meeting.