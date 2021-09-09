Loved ones of Municipal Center Mass Shooting victims plead with state commission to get answers

A state commission designed to look into the 2019 municipal center shooting listened to emotional pleas for answers and justice on Thursday night.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than two years after a Virginia Beach city employee opened fire in Building 2, the search for answers carries on.

The gunman killed 12 people and injured several others on May 31, 2019.

A police department and an independent investigation could not pinpoint the shooter’s motivation.

An FBI report released in June this year found the suspect was motivated by “perceived workplace grievances.”

Now, a state commission aims to fill in the gaps from previous findings and investigations.

“Synthesize them into something that actually satisfies the public need to know about why it happened, why it happened and what we should do going forward," said Butch Bracknell, the state commission's vice-chair.

Jason Nixon lost his wife, Kate, in the shooting.

“I don’t think you guys have a clue on how much you really need to be investigating. You have to have subpoena powers," said Nixon.

Debbie Borato lost her sister, Missy Langer.

Borato believes fear of retribution is stopping city employees from speaking openly about the events leading to the shooter’s actions.

“He was in a hostile environment that caused more problems," said Borato. "And if that’s happening again, still today, can another shooting happen?”

13News Now asked the city about alleged workplace toxicity and fear of retribution.

A spokesperson pointed us to the independent investigation released in 2019 that "explored the allegations … and found no corroborating evidence.”

Some members of the public aren’t convinced, which is why they cling to hope that the state commission can reveal more.

“I hope that the commission provides much-needed answers, so that people may begin the healing process," said Beth Mann, a former Virginia Beach city employee.

“I do have trust that you can do it," said Dr. Al Brewster, a local therapist.

An interim report of the state commission’s findings is due November 1.

Prior to the public hearing, the state commission spent hours coming up with group rules and going over their progress since summer.