No motive found in 2019 Virginia Beach Municipal Center mass shooting, letter says

A letter to family members stated that "no evidence was found that shed light on the shooter's motivation."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A letter released to family members of victims in the 2019 mass shooting at the Municipal Center states that authorities couldn't find a motive behind the shooting.

The final summary report of the full investigation conducted by Virginia Beach Police is expected to be released around noon Wednesday. It will detail their findings of the incident that took place more than two years ago where 12 people died, along with the gunman who was a city employee.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney sent families that report Wednesday morning which states that police couldn't conclude what the shooter's motive was.

In a letter, Duhaney stated, "Investigators deliberately and methodically processed evidence, conducted interviews, ran tests, and tested theories. While this report details the events of that day, unfortunately, no evidence was found that shed light on the shooter's motivations. We know this is one of the most difficult findings to accept and we know you may still have questions."

Strong words from Jason Nixon regarding the final #VirginiaBeach mass shooting report. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/246WxfyOha — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) March 24, 2021

Previous investigations into the shooting also couldn't find a motive for the shooting, including a probe that was conducted by an independent firm, Hillard Heintze.

The Hillard Heintze report detailed the shooter's background, stating that he was isolated and paranoid, felt he was being treated unfairly by the city and had problems with work performance. However, the firm could find "no definitive motive" for the shooting.

Another report -- an interim investigative executive summary -- was released in April 2020 to give the city an update on the status of the police investigation at that time.

"Our detectives have dedicated countless hours identifying the who, what, where, when, and how of this senseless tragedy," wrote Acting City Manager Thomas Leahy in a letter to city council. "Unfortunately, the answer to 'why' may be something we will never know."

Virginia Beach Police stated in the executive summary that there is no reason "why the suspect selected specific victims and spared others.” The report rejected a theory that the shooter decided to kill coworkers based on a denial of a promotion, saying he never applied for a promotion and didn’t compete with shooting victims.

At that point, police had signaled that they would not release the full report when they concluded their investigation, but would release a report summary instead.

The department said releasing the full report would "expose the victims and their families to unnecessary additional trauma." Critics, including some family members of victims, called for "full transparency" and the release of the complete investigation.

The FBI also assisted Virginia Beach Police in their investigation, providing a behavioral analysis report of the shooter and a specialized reconstruction of the shooting.