State commission investigating Virginia Beach 2019 mass shooting seeks missing 'piece of the puzzle'

State commission members are seeking more people to provide information about the mass shooting in 2019 at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A state-run investigation is underway working to learn more about the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

On Thursday, a member from an independent state commission is asking for more people to come forward and talk about the tragic day when a disgruntled employee shot and killed 12 people in Building 2.

“They may have the piece of the puzzle that completes the puzzle," said State Commission member David Cariens.

Cariens said he wants to provide answers to the family, friends and community members impacted by this tragedy.

“Our main goal is to look those people in the eye when we are done and be able to say we did the best that we could," said Cariens.

Cariens said the interviews that are taking place are private. He said he's looking for anyone willing to share what they know.

“Did you interact with the shooter? In that interaction, did you consider him professional? Did you see anything that concerned you?" said Cariens.

In 2019, Virginia Beach city leaders hired an independent company that said there were no warning signs the shooter gave before the crime. Cariens said he disagrees because he’s finding new information through interviews with people.

Cariens said the interviews will take place next week at a neutral location in Virginia Beach. He hopes the commission can find answers, closure, and prevent other mass shootings.