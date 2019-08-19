NORFOLK, Va. — A fund was created at the United Way of South Hampton Roads to raise funds for the victims and their families after the mass shooting on May 31, 2019, at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

On Tuesday, the organization plans to host a press conference to announce and discuss recent developments surrounding the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

To protect the victims and their interests, United Way of South Hampton Roads has partnered will local attorney and victims advocate, Jeffrey Breit, who has offered his services pro-bono to help with the distribution process.

Speakers at the event will include Dawn Glynn the Chair, United Way of South Hampton Roads Board of Directors, Michele Anderson, the President & CEO, United Way of South Hampton Roads, and Jeffrey Breit who is a local victims advocate lawyer helping to advise fund disbursement.

The press conference will be held at 9 a.m. at 2515 Walmer Avenue in Norfolk.

