NORFOLK, Va. — A fund was created at the United Way of South Hampton Roads to raise funds for the victims and their families after the mass shooting on May 31, 2019, at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

On Tuesday, the organization hosted a press conference to announce and discuss recent developments surrounding the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

For starters, the organization announced, to protect the victims and their interests, it has partnered will local attorney and victims advocate, Jeffrey Breit, who has offered his services pro-bono to help with the distribution process.

Speakers at the event included Dawn Glynn the Chair, United Way of South Hampton Roads Board of Directors, Michele Anderson, the President & CEO, United Way of South Hampton Roads, and Jeffrey Breit who is a local victims advocate lawyer helping to advise fund disbursement.

During the press conference, it was announced that over $4 million was raised for the victims and their families. The only bill directly that the United Way of South Hampton Roads paid for were funeral expenses, which totaled $340,217.65.

The families received an original disbursement of $450,000 in July. A second disbursement of the funds will take place this week diving up the rest of the $3,080,000.

A small number of funds will be left over after the second disbursement, and the fund is still receiving money, so a third disbursement of the funds will take place in a few months.

The Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund will remain open as long as it is actively receiving donations. The United Way of South Hampton Roads said funds usually stop after six months.

The press conference was held at 9 a.m. at 2515 Walmer Avenue in Norfolk.

