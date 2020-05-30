VBStrong then and now

Looking back at the motto that helped get Virginia Beach through its darkest days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach community was, and still is, in pain, but that doesn’t mean it has to be defined by it.

Sunday marks one year since the tragedy at the Municipal Center. Twelve people were killed when a disgruntled gunman opened fire in Building 2 on May 31, 2019.

“Everybody is reliving it over and over in some way or another,” said Drew Lankford, a spokesperson for Virginia Beach Public Works.

Lankford was one of the first people on scene following the shooting and spoke to 13News Now live on on-air when it happened.

“It was that stunning realization hitting everybody,” said Lankford. “It can happen here... but we have to stick together.”