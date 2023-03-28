Families of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims to meet with lawmakers in DC

Five surviving family members, alongside attorney and former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, will meet with members of Virginia's congressional district.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Family members of some of the victims in the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting are meeting with lawmakers in D.C. this week to lobby for support and policy changes around mass shootings.

Twelve people were killed inside Building 2 at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, 2019. Others were wounded and many more were witnesses to the shooting and its immediate aftermath, as hundreds of city employees were present in the building that day.

Five surviving family members, alongside attorney and former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, will meet with members of Virginia's congressional delegation Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a press release from Virginia Beach 5/31 Families United." They are:

Jason Nixon, the husband of Katherine Nixon, and their three daughters

Matthew Gayle, Mary Louise Gayle's son

Dwight Brown, Jr., LaQuita Brown's brother

Alexi Gusev, brother of Alexander Gusev

The families will be joined by Joseph Samaha, the father of Reema Samaha, who was killed in the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech.

This is the second time in two months the group has met with lawmakers to push for financial and mental health resources for victims, surviving families and others impacted by the shooting.

In February, the group traveled Virginia's state capitol building in Richmond to be honored and recognized by state lawmakers. While there, the group gave members of the Virginia General Assembly a letter, asking for $40 million from the state’s 2022-2024 budget.