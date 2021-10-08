People invited to be a part of Municipal Center mass shooting memorial committee in Virginia Beach

People on the committee will advocate for survivors, get public input about the memorial, collect design ideas and figure out where to put the memorial.

The City of Virginia Beach is opening the application period for people who want to work on a lasting memorial for victims of the municipal center mass shooting from May 31, 2019.

That day, an employee shot and killed 12 people in Building 2, and hurt at least five others.

It was an attack that left a deep scar on the Virginia Beach community.

In the days following the shooting, and on the anniversaries of the tragedy, people left flowers and mementos to remember the victims at temporary memorials around the city.

Now, the city government is putting together a 5/31 Memorial Committee to organize a more permanent place to remember those lives.

People on this committee will help advocate for families and survivors, get input about the memorial from the public, collect design ideas, figure out a funding plan and decide where to put the eventual memorial.

The committee will include:

2 city council members

2 architecture design professionals

1 mental health professional

3 members of the general public (2 of whom are directly affected by the 5/31 shooting)

1 representative from the Historic Preservation Commission

Family & survivor liaison (the consulting firm Kearns & West)

If you want to be a part of the project, you can fill out a questionnaire and application on the city's website. They're due by Nov. 1, 2021.