Virginia Beach 5/31 Memorial Committee proposes location for permanent memorial

The memorial will honor the 12 lives lost at the Municipal Center shooting in May of 2019.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Monday, the 5/31 Memorial Committee met to discuss plans to honor the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

In May of 2019, 12 people died when a city employee opened fire in Building 2 of the Municipal Center. The memorial committee is in the beginning stages of creating a more permanent memorial.

At every meeting, the 5/31 Memorial Committee honors the 12 lives lost by saying their names.

In their fourth meeting, the committee is closer to revealing the vision for a permanent memorial.

“I want this to be the best memorial that any state has ever seen because my wife deserves it and so do the others,” said 5/31 Memorial Committee Member Jason Nixon.

Nixon said he lost his wife on May 31, 2019, in Building 2. Nixon explained his vision of what he wants to have in the memorial.

“I would like to have a meditation path leading toward the site, and I want hydrology in it because it’s public works, public utilities. It’s all about hydrology,” said Nixon.

Committee members made a recommendation to have the permanent memorial on the corner of Nimmo Parkway and Princess Anne Road. As part of the process, committee members have listened to comments from the public.

“We’re trying to do our best to make sure that everyone’s voices are represented and that the victims are most importantly honored,” said 5/31 Memorial Committee Member Kurtis Hooks.

Committee members said they received more than 300 public comments from a community survey that was held in April.

“We’re the ones that lost our loved ones, and we went through it, and I do want to respect the public. I do want to respect the city employees and at the same time, I want to make sure we do it right,” said Nixon.