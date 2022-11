The committee voted on Thursday night to move forward with four design proposals.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 5/31 Memorial Committee is one step closer to creating a permanent memorial for the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

In 2019, a city employee shot and killed 12 people at Building 2 in the city's Municipal Center.

On Thursday night, the committee decided to move forward with four design proposals. Six groups submitted ideas, but two missed the deadline.