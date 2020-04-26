Virginia Beach adjusts plans for mass shooting remembrance

The pandemic ruled out the original plans for an in-person ceremony. A virtual ceremony is planned for May 31.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With the coronavirus pandemic keeping residents at home, the city of Virginia Beach is crafting new plans for remembering and honoring victims and survivors of last year’s mass shooting by a city employee.

Acting City Manager Thomas Leahy told city employees in an email that the pandemic ruled out the original plans for an in-person ceremony and other activities designed to bring people together around the anniversary of the May 31 shooting.

The theme for the remembrance is called “Lighting the Path: Together We Remember," The Virginian-Pilot reported. The city is encouraging people to wear blue on May 29 and decorate homes and buildings with white or blue lights.

A virtual ceremony is planned for May 31. Leahy said the plans are “still taking shape,” with more details expected to be announced next month.