Virginia Beach City Council approves 5/31 memorial committee

City Council unanimously approved a measure to create the "May 31st Memorial Committee." This group will get proposals from third-party consultants.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders are moving forward with creating a permanent memorial to honor the victims, survivors, and first responders of the city's mass shooting.

On May 31, 2019, a man shot and killed 12 coworkers inside of Virginia Beach Municipal Building 2. And all of these months later, city leaders are still trying to decide how to memorialize the victims.

On Tuesday night, city council voted 10-0 to bring in outside consultants. They approved a measure to create the "May 31st Memorial Committee." This group will get proposals from third-party consultants.

Council approved spending $115,000 on the consultants.