VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city council is expected to look over the results of a recent public survey that was about how to move forward after the deadly mass shooting in May.

Most people voted that Building 2 -- where a long-time city employee gunned down 12 people -- should be torn down.

The survey also discussed what people want to see in a permanent memorial for the victims.

A majority of people want a permanent memorial to convey feelings of strength and love, But also, most people supported natural elements with specific information about each victim, where groups of people can come together.

According to the results, people prefer a place for quiet reflection and celebrating life.

A majority of the people who responded also asked for a temporary memorial site to continue, but they don't want it to be in the parking lot across the street from where it stayed for months.

