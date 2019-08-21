VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Local activists have questions concerning the independent investigation into the municipal center mass shooting.

They're worried the investigation isn't actually independent.

The Virginia Beach Interdenominational Minister's Conference voiced concerns Tuesday.

According to the group, the city and the firm, Hillard Heintze, are giving conflicting information over who determines what is or isn't within the scope of the investigation.

Conference members said they emailed a list of questions and factors they wanted the team to consider such as:

Unfair hiring practices

Toxic work environments

Workplace hostility

"We want to make sure we get to the truth of the matter," said Oasis with the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Minister's Conference. "We want to know what happened. Why it happened. We want to make sure something like this never happens again."

The group said the city claims it's up to the firm, but Hillard Heinze said some of the questions were outside the scope and they must work within the contract they signed with the city.

