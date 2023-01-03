Virginia Beach asks Del. Convirs-Fowler to hand over laptop she claims belonged to mass shooter

The police department on Tuesday reached out to Convirs-Fowler's office to ask that she let them analyze the laptop. They want to see if it belonged to the gunman.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking a Virginia lawmaker to hand over a laptop that she claims belonged to the 2019 Municipal Center mass shooter.

The office of Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler (D-District 21) emailed a statement about the laptop on Monday. The email claimed that the sister of one of the victims owns the gunman's former condo, and while she and a friend were cleaning it out to be sold, they found a laptop inside.

The friend, who then gave that laptop to Convirs-Fowler, said it could have vital evidence on it, but she was afraid to give it to the police department because she thought they would cover up evidence.

On May 31, 2019, a city employee at the municipal center opened fire in Building 2, killing 12 people and then himself. Despite numerous investigations, neither the City of Virginia Beach nor the FBI has a concrete cause for his violence, yet.

The police department addressed rumors about the laptop on Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Jody Saunders said the department searched his home right after the shooting on May 31 and picked up weapons, ammunition, documents, tablets, thumb drives, cameras, SD cards, and two cell phones as evidence.

"No laptop was recovered from the residence at the time the search warrant was executed, nor has the VBPD been made aware of such laptop over the past three and a half years since the tragic incident," she said.

The FBI also worked on this case, and never found a laptop. Neither agency has evidence that he owned one, at all.

Saunders said they did put the tablets through forensic analysis.

The police department on Tuesday reached out to Convirs-Fowler's office to ask that she let them analyze the laptop. They want to see if it belonged to the gunman and if so, if it has any relevant information about the 2019 shooting.

Convirs-Fowler's office said they're not sure who initially searched the gunman's home, but that they were denying the recovery of an important piece in this puzzle.

"The public and the families deserve a proper investigation," she said.