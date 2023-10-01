Families of 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims call for justice

The families of many victims said their wounds will never heal, but getting justice for all the victims and answers about the shooting will help manage their pain.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several family members of the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims say they are done waiting for answers from city leaders. They stood united outside of the municipal center's Building 2 on Tuesday morning, alongside former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

Together, they are publicly calling for justice.

Fairfax said they are speaking for all victims’ families, but he says he’s legally retained to now represent five families. They are the families of Mary Louise Gayle, Laquita Brown, Joshua Hardy, Kate Nixon, and Missy Langer.

Fairfax stood with several of the families and said he wants the injustice to end today and that it was time for a new day of truth and transparency.

Fairfax added he wants to get answers for the families and support for them like mental health resources and insurance resources.

“I am sure the other families can testify to this. We have been stepped on, stepped across, ignored, pushed to the side, disrespected, lied to, deceived, tortured and just totally forgotten. It is time for justice.”- Joshua Hardy’s twin sister, Denise Smallwood. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Yzpw3GEnbk — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) January 10, 2023

Matthew Gayle said he wants justice for his mother Mary Louise Gayle and everyone impacted by the shooting.

"In the years since her untimely death and preventable death, her 24 years of service has not offered her grieving and distraught family any answers of accountability," Gayle said. "Instead, we’ve been met with manipulation and lies."

Fairfax said the families are traveling with him to Richmond on Wednesday to meet with current Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and they hope to meet with Gov. Glenn Youngkin as well.