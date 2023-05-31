5/31 Remembered: Four years since Virginia Beach mass shooting

A city employee shot and killed 12 people inside the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, 2019. The city is holding several events to honor those lost.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Wednesday marks exactly four years since tragedy struck Virginia Beach.

A city employee shot and killed 12 people inside the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, 2019.

The city is holding several events to honor those lost on Wednesday.

Remembrance flags are being flown across the city and a large forget-me-not flower is painted onto Mount Trashmore. Several city facilities and bridges are lit up in blue to remember the victims.

Throughout the month, Virginia Beach city staff provided a list of programming to promote mental health and overall wellness.

Remembrance events on Wednesday will include a moment of silence at 4:06 p.m. That's when the first 911 call came in.

Virginia Beach 5/31 families will gather at the King Neptune statue at the Oceanfront for the moment of silence.

Then at 8 p.m., the city will hold a candlelight vigil in front of City Hall.

Jason Nixon, who lost his wife in the shooting, has said losing a loved one has caused dramatic changes for families.

"They're still sitting with a hole in their heart. They're sitting there with the PTSD. They're still sitting there with counseling needs," Nixon previously said. "They may need to have treatment down the road. These things just don't go away, these are lifetime changes in somebody."

The VB Strong Center is also extending its hours. You can visit from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. if you need support.