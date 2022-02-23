5/31 Memorial Committee: First meeting on creating permanent memorial for Virginia Beach mass shooting victims and survivors

Virginia Beach city leaders and residents held first meeting to discuss options on permanent memorial for shooting victims.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Wednesday, Virginia Beach city leaders and members from the community held the first meeting to discuss a permanent memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in 2019.

The group is made up of 12 committee members who are working together to find the best way to honor the people who died and to help survivors heal.

“The people that we lost were very well-loved and they are very missed and there’s not a day that goes by that we don't think about them," said 5/31 Memorial Committee member Tara Reel.

Reel also worked with many of the people who died in the shooting in Building Two. Reel and the other members of the committee have 12 goals. One is finding a location for a permanent memorial.

“We will be overseeing the installation when the memorial comes to life but it’s really talking through what a memorial means, what that would mean to the community, and advocating for the families," said Reel.

Reel said committee members also are talking to people from other states who created memorials after similar losses. The goal isn't just to find out how to build one, but to find out how to make it a part of the community's healing process.

The 5/31 Memorial Committee is also meeting on Thursday, February 24, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Hive, located at 4636 Columbus Street.

“And if you are a survivor, keep surviving," said Reel. "You can heal. If you need help, please ask for it, but know that there is a memorial coming, you’re not forgotten."

In 2021, Virginia Beach City Council appointed the members of the committee. It includes two council members, community members, and survivor liaisons.