Virginia Beach Police release interim investigative executive summary into 2019 mass shooting

The interim report goes into detail about how the gunman went on a rampage that killed 12 and injured four others on May 31, 2019. But the "why" remains unanswered.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are giving an update into their criminal investigation into the deadly mass shooting that took place at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, 2019.

In an interim investigative executive summary, police go into detail about how Dewayne Craddock went on a rampage that killed 12 people and injured four others at the Municipal Center Building 2. But the big question -- why did he do it -- remains unanswered.

"Our detectives have dedicated countless hours identifying the who, what, where, when and how of this senseless tragedy," wrote Acting City Manager Thomas Leahy in his introductory letter to city council. "Unfortunately, the answer to “why” may be something we will never know."

The police department's final report is expected in the fall. It comes after an independent firm's investigation found "no definitive motive" in the shooting. A state investigation into the shooting was also approved earlier this year by the General Assembly.