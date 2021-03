A spokeswoman for Virginia Beach said the report on the deadly shooting that took place in 2019 would be release March 24.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A spokeswoman for Virginia Beach said the final investigation summary report on the mass shooting at the municipal center in 2019 would be released on Wednesday.

Twelve people died after a city employee entered Building 2 on May 31, 2019 and opened fire. The shooter also died.