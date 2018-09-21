VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Flood water from Hurricane Florence is finally starting to recede in Pungo, but other problems have piled up in the background... Garbage.

On Horn Point Road and Mill Landing Road, people haven't had their trash picked up since last Tuesday. The City of Virginia Beach said both dead-end roads have been too flooded for garbage trucks to drive in or out.

Mark Johnson, a resident of Pungo, said the trash has been stacking up in his yard for over a week. He lives on Horn Point Road, where trash bags laid along the floor of his yard Tuesday. He’s filled his trash can up entirely and now, his recycling bin is filled with trash too.

“You’re not supposed to put it in the blue can, but that’s where we’re holding it for right now. Otherwise, we get critters that come out at night and eat it,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he has no other choice but to dump it out himself.

“Today’s the first day I’ve been able to leave the street so, now I’ve got two bags of trash I’m taking to my office to get rid of,” said Johnson.

He had the bags piled up in the back of his truck, something he said is a new normal for him from all the flooding he gets.

Further down on Mill Landing Road, people haven't had their trash picked up either.

Laurie Thompson lives nearby, but the flood water has receded where she lives. Her trash was picked up this week, but she said people who live on Mill Landing have been dumping their trash near her home.

“I saw Doug Humphries, he brings his trash cans out here out of the floodwater so it gets picked up,” said Thompson.

Even then, she said she doesn’t blame them.

“I just wish it wasn’t happening to them again and to all the people out here in Pungo and Muddy Creek Road it’s just been very devastating,” said Thompson.

