Travel and COVID-19 testing soar days away from Christmas

Travelers are trying to beat the holiday rush. But as the Omicron variant looms, there's also a rush of people trying to get tested for the virus.

NORFOLK, Va. — Steady streams of travelers went through Norfolk International Airport on Wednesday, just three days away from Christmas.

The Holt family of Southampton County is returning from their trip to New York City.

"We allowed enough time to be able to make sure we got through, so we wouldn't miss our flight for sure. But the lines were not super bad. Going or coming home," Meredith Holt said.

The Holts lucked out when it comes to avoiding crowds.

According to a Norfolk International Airport spokesperson:

"Things are busy here as we head into the holiday season. It officially began last Friday and will continue to January 2. Our passenger activity here is approaching 2019 pre-pandemic holiday travel levels. For those departing Norfolk, please allow time to park, check in and get through security screening. For locals picking up visitors, please know that there is no parking on the curb at peak hours. Parking is available in any of our parking lots for $1.00/half hour."

On a national scale, the TSA recorded a difference of just above 2,300 passengers from 2019 to this year on December 21.

As the pandemic continues, travelers like the Holts and others 13News Now spoke with are layering COVID-19 precautions—such as vaccination and masking.

Shayla Bell-Francis is a nurse in Hampton Roads heading out to visit family in Florida.

"I got the booster in October. I feel pretty confident in the vaccine and ... wearing my mask and keeping my distance from people," Bell-Francis said.

And paired with the holiday travel rush this year is a holiday testing rush. 13News Now checked in with a few chain pharmacies in Norfolk. We couldn't find any stores with a rapid test in stock right now.

"Everybody wants to be able to travel safely, go see family safely," said Doctor Tim Hutchison, the chief medical officer at Velocity Urgent Care.

Officials at Velocity Urgent Care are noticing a significant demand.

Their locations offer rapid and PCR lab tests. They encourage you reserve a spot online. You do not have to show symptoms to receive a test.

"We will try to take you as close to that time as possible, but there may still be a wait because we will try to take as many walk-in patients as possible as well," CEO Barbara Smith said.

Other health care providers, like Patient First locations, are limiting who can receive a test.

This message pops up on their website: