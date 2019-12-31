VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Have a live Christmas tree to recycle? Again this year, Chicho's Pizza is teaming up Skimmunity House to collect people's Christmas trees.

Organizers started the drop-off at the Chicho's Pizza oceanfront location on December 26th. So far, they have collected more than 500 trees. On January 18th, the trees will be packed up in large trucks and hauled to the Outer Banks. Each tree will be placed on dunes to help with beach erosion.



"This is great. We got have gotten more trees this year than we have gotten last year, and we've only been doing it for five days. We are doing it until the 16th and we are taking them down the 18th,” explained Chicho’s Oceanfront Owner Matt Potter. "If you drop off your trees and everything, thank you. Make sure you get a voucher from Chicho's for your pizza. Please try to take off your tinsel and any ordainments and any tree stands because we don't want to add any waste into the dunes."

RELATED: What to do with your Christmas tree after the holidays

Potter said they can’t take any more than 2,000 trees. If someone plans to drop off a tree, make sure it has nothing on it.

"Erosion is a big factor, especially in North Carolina where these trees are going to go, and this is going to make a bigger impact over there and help keep the beaches there," Skimmunity House Owner Victor Enriquez said.

The organizations also need people to help transfer the trees to Outer Banks. If someone can help, head to a Chicho's location or give them a call at (757) 428-1424.

Trees can also be dropped off at the following locations:

Chicho’s Oceanfront: Any day from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Chicho’s Hickory: Sat., Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Chicho’s Greenbrier: Sat., Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Haygood Skating Center: Sun., Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Chicho’s Strawbridge: Sun., Jan 5 from 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

Chicho’s Shore Drive: Sun., Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

RELATED: How to stick to your New Year's resolutions