SUFFOLK, Va. — You could pay more for your Christmas tree this year, due to a tree shortage.

Mike Helvestine, who owns Santa's Forest and Nursery, said he’s feeling the effects of the shortage.



"We ordered close to 400 trees. We got 198 trees," Helvestine explained on Saturday. "We probably got 50 left, 60 maybe. We opened yesterday."

Helvestine grows thousands of trees at his farm every year, but he also purchases hundreds of other types of trees. One specific kind is a Frasier Fir. Helvestine said it’s the Cadillac of Christmas trees.

“We tried for years and years and years. We can't grow no Firs, no spruces," said Helvestine.

Helvestine told 13News Now farmers stopped growing Christmas trees about 10 years ago due to a low demand, and he said that’s why there's a shortage today. Some trees take 10 years to grow.

"It causes us to take our prices up. We don't make a whole lot of money on these trees. Not what everyone thinks. It's just not there,” Helvestine said.

On Saturday, people packed the farm to purchase Christmas trees. For many of them, including Wanda Bacon, it’s an annual family tradition.

"We pick a different place," said Bacon. "Sometimes we have some favorites, but we usually pick a different place every single year."

Helvestine said he’s glad people are coming out and supporting a local business. He said it’s not all about the money. Its about bringing joy to families during the holiday season.



