Triad camp for kids blind or visually impaired makes an impact

KING, N.C. — YMCA Camp Hanes in King is giving children who are blind or visually impaired the whole summer camp experience.
Staff with both S.E.E. Camp and YMCA Camp Hanes will work to make things challenging, accessible, and fun. This will be a blended camp, while S.E.E. campers will have their own cabins, counselors, and schedule. But these campers will also join in some activities with campers with typical vision.
The camp is offered through IFB Solutions, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired in need of training, employment, and services.