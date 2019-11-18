ZUNI, Va. — Virginia State Police say a driver fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into an Isle of Wight deputy's patrol vehicle.

The crash happened at about 2:48 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Windsor Boulevard (Route 460) and Yellow Hammer Road. A K-9 officer was stopped at a traffic light when a 2012 Dodge Charger on Windsor Boulevard ran off the roadway and hit the deputy's vehicle.

The deputy was flown by Nightingale to the hospital, but is expected to be OK. The deputy's K-9, who was also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, was unhurt.

Investigators said the driver of the Charger, 39-year-old Galen Henderson of Suffolk, had fallen asleep when his car went off the road. Henderson was not hurt and was charged with reckless driving.