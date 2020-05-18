Tropical Storm Arthur moves toward Dare County and parts of the Outer Banks

Dare County Emergency Management asked residents and visitors in the Outer Banks to make preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Arthur.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Tropical storm Arthur is moving toward Dare County and parts of the Outer Banks.

On Sunday, the sun was out, people went fishing and enjoyed the beach.

Hours later, fog covered the sky.

Dare County Emergency Management issued a tropical storm warning and advised people to stay out of water due to dangerous rip currents.

"The coronavirus and this storm is going to really like hit us,” said Avalon Pier employee Christian Ribero.

Ribero works at the Avalon pier and lives in the Outer Banks. She knows how dangerous currents can be.

"Once you get in that water, you could be walking down and rip current and just come and a wave can take you. It's happened and it's scary especially if you don't know what you're doing,” said Ribero.

Fishermen on the pier didn't mind the waves or fog.

"We just came down to catch some fish before the storm came in,” said Elizabeth City visitor William Maury.

Maury knew Tropical Storm Arthur is headed toward the Outer Banks, but another visitor from Pittsburgh, Tom Smith, was caught by surprise.

"I'm hoping it blows over but if it doesn't were just going to hunker down because we're here for the next week. We booked this last minute and we found out the weather changed. We're just going to go through it anyway, because we're tired of being under quarantine basically,” said Tom Smith.

The fisherman may not be able to get another catch. Strong winds, rain and currents are expected.