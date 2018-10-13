PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Two people in Portsmouth woke up on Friday to find a large tree had fallen on top of their cars leaving them undrivable.

Nichole Corbin peered through the leaves and tree limbs into the backseat of her 2012 Jetta Volkswagen parked on Effingham Street.

“Only one tree fell on this whole block, and of course it fell on my car,” said Corbin.

The trunk of the tree met the trunk of Corbin’s car, smashing the window and bending the frame. She fears it’s a total loss.

“I didn’t even think to move it honestly, the tree was such a big tree, you didn’t think something like that would fall, I didn’t think it was going to be that bad,” said Corbin.

The car parked behind Corbin’s also suffered significant damage.

“Everybody has been driving by, stopping, getting out of their car, taking pictures, ‘oh my god I can’t believe that’ people are jogging by, ‘aww that sucks,’” said Corbin.

Corbin is just relieved that she and her five-pound poodle Gazelle weren’t inside. Gazelle typically sits in the back seat.

“It would have just been so traumatic if she was back there, I don’t know what I would have done,” said Corbin.

Corbin said the tree belongs to the city and they have already spoken with her and assessed the damage. There is a chance Mother Nature may not deserve all of the blame.

“The city did say if the tree was old and it was dead they could take responsibility for the car,” said Corbin.

Corbin does plan to make the best of a bad situation.

“I just think it was a sign that it’s time to get a new car,” said Corbin.

