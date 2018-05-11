NORFOLK — TSA caught a Hampton Roads woman with a loaded Handgun at Norfolk International Airport Friday, November 2.

The loaded "Lady Liberty" handgun was the 18th handgun discovered at a TSA checkpoint at Norfolk International in the 2018 calendar year as of Monday, November 5. That number nearly doubles the 10 guns found in 2017 and exceeds the record of 16 found in 2015.

The woman who was carrying the 9 mm handgun engraved with the Statue of Liberty on the handle is a resident of Smithfield, Virginia. The gun was loaded with six bullets and found in her carry on bag.

Airport police confiscated the gun and detained the woman for questioning, but did not cite her. She is still subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000.

TSA reminds travelers that concealed carry permits do not allow for people to carry guns on airplanes. A typical first offense carries a $3,900 fine.

Guns can be carried in checked luggage as long as they are declared, unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

