TSA finds loaded gun at Norfolk airport day after Christmas

A TSA officer detected a 9mm handgun loaded with 14 bullets at a security checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport.

NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities cited a man for carrying a loaded gun through the security checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport over the weekend.

TSA officers found a 9mm handgun loaded with 14 bullets on Saturday, Dec. 26. Another bullet was found in the traveler's carry-on bag.

When one of the officers detected the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, the Norfolk Airport Authority Police were notified. They confiscated the gun and cited a Virginia Beach man on a weapons charge.

The case was sent to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.