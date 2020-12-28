x
TSA finds loaded gun at Norfolk airport day after Christmas

A TSA officer detected a 9mm handgun loaded with 14 bullets at a security checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport.
NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities cited a man for carrying a loaded gun through the security checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport over the weekend.

TSA officers found a 9mm handgun loaded with 14 bullets on Saturday, Dec. 26. Another bullet was found in the traveler's carry-on bag.

When one of the officers detected the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, the Norfolk Airport Authority Police were notified. They confiscated the gun and cited a Virginia Beach man on a weapons charge. 

The case was sent to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

The man also faces a financial civil penalty for carrying a gun to a TSA checkpoint.

