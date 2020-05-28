Two adults, five children displaced in Chesapeake house fire

City officials said nobody was hurt in the fire. It took firefighters about half an hour to get the blaze under control.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Nobody was hurt in a Chesapeake house fire that displaced seven on Wednesday evening.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said they responded to a call about a fire in the 2300 block of Delwood Road just after 7 p.m. A neighbor alerted authorities first.

When fire teams arrived about three minutes later, the fire department said there was heavy smoke coming from the roof.

The family, two adults and five children, had already evacuated the home. They were displaced, but officials said they were making plans to stay with family in the area.