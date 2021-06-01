2 buildings nearby U.S. Capitol evacuated

Outside, protesters could be heard chanting "USA, USA!" and "This is our house" as they quickly began forcefully removing metal barriers meant to keep space.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police ordered evacuations of two Capitol campus buildings — the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building — as protests rage near the Capitol complex.

Shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol to square off with Capitol Police.

That evacuation has since been cleared, and re-entry has been reauthorized, according to reports.

Protesters broke through several barriers placed at the steps of Capitol, while the certification of Electoral College votes began inside.

Outside, protesters could be heard chanting "USA, USA!" and "This is our house" as they quickly began forcefully removing metal barriers meant to keep space between police and the crowds.

Capitol Police officers in riot gear moved to the front of the crowd to hold the line.

Video footage shows officers deploying pepper spray after the crowds began charging officers and moving towards the Capitol steps. The scene escalated as some protesters made physical contact with officers, and police responded with physical action.

Multiple layers of security fencing were breached as protesters attempted to occupy the building.