NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — No one was hurt following two separate school bus crashes -- one in Norfolk and one in Virginia Beach -- on the first day of the school year.

The first accident happened in Norfolk around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Granby Street and Thole Street.

Norfolk Police said that the bus and a Toyota Scion were traveling south on Granby when the bus attempted a lane change and sideswiped the car.

Police did not say what school the bus was transporting students to, but the accident did happen in front of Granby High School.

No one on board the bus nor in the Scion were injured. Police cited the bus driver for unsafe lane change.

Then about an hour later, a school bus in Virginia Beach was involved in an accident with another vehicle at the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Concert Drive. A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools described the accident as minor, and that no one was hurt.

The bus was taking two students on board to Corporate Landing Middle School. Another bus arrived to take them to class, and their parents were notified.

