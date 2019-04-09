ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Two drivers were sent to the hospital early Wednesday morning after one of them almost drove into the path of a tractor-trailer causing it to run off the road.

Virginia State Police tell us that a trooper witnessed a minivan pull out of a driveway onto Route 13 near the GoGlass auto glass shop and into the path of a tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer jack-knifed to avoid the van and ran off the road into a tree. The crash trapped the driver inside and he suffered serious injuries as a result.

The driver of the minivan also sustained some injuries and was charged with failure to yield right of way.

Both drivers were rushed to Shore Memorial Hospital where they received treatment.

That stretch of Route 13 southbound near GoGlass was closed in order to clear the road of debris and remove the tractor-trailer.

