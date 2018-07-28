BUFFALO, N.Y. - Wanna go on a road trip to see all 97 Wegmans stores?

That's exactly what Rebecca Hurley and Sarah Wells did back in June. And now, with the help of Instagram, their story has become viral.

Hurley and Wells are best friends, who work together at the Wegmans location on Sheridan Drive, and to start their summer they wanted to go on a road trip.

"The goal was to go on a road trip because [Rebecca] has never been on one before," Wells said.

While they were planning the road trip, the idea to visit every Wegmans store came up, and they thought 'why not?'

So, that is exactly what they did. They started on June 4th at the Wegmans on Orchard Park Road in West Seneca and they tackled every store in Western New York, Rochester and then concluded day one in Syracuse.

The following days they drove to Massachusets, Maryland, Pennsylvania and then Virginia, in that order, stopping at every Wegmans in those states.

To document their trip, they started an Instagram page so family, friends and co-workers could follow their every stop.

"We were surprised at how many people were excited about the idea, which is why we started the Instagram," Wells said.

It took them a full week, with a vacation stop in Virginia Beach, to complete this Wegmans road-trip. And now, everyone is asking them how they did they do it?

"People are asking what our itinerary and what our maps are, and I'm like, if you guys are going to do it, you probably should not do it in 6 days because it was a stretch for us," Wells jokingly said.

And what was their favorite store they visited? Besides their home store on Sheridan Drive, Wells said the new Wegmans location inside a mall in Natick, Massachusets was unlike any other Wegmans.

