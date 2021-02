The fire happened in the 600 block of New Jersey Ave. in Norfolk Sunday evening.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials say two victims were transported to the hospital following a residence fire in the 600 block of New Jersey Ave. in Norfolk Sunday night.

Fire crews found a three-story home with fire from the second floor.

The call came in at about 6:45 p.m. Crews got it under control at 8 p.m.